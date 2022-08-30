TOPEKA (KSNT) – From floods and power outages to zombie invasions and other real and imagined scenarios, the Kansas Department of Emergency Management wants you to be ready for anything.

“Welcome to Disaster Falls!” is a role-playing game focused on disaster preparedness. Disaster Falls is described as a city that faces disaster and catastrophe on a daily basis. To survive in such an environment, role-players will need to find ways to think ahead, plan and prepare in order to stay ahead of the constant havoc.

Participants are given instructions on how to play the virtual game through their “Disaster Master” who will also inform them on the situation in town. Everyone is given Preparedness Cards to show how they are prepared, Challenge Cards as they work through the disaster and Survival Cards to help them along the way.

People can take part using their computer, tablet or smartphone. You can access the role-play game by using this link or dialing in: The toll free dial-in number is 1-866-899-4679 (1-571-317-3116 non-toll-free) while the access code is 812-040-045.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at noon from Sept. 6-29. If you bring a friend, you will be entered into a prize drawing. No reservations are required.