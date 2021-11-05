Arkansas man killed when truck flips on Kansas highway

LINN COUNTY (KSNT) – A 53-year-old man whose car flipped multiple times died on Thursday in Linn County. Linn County is on the eastern border of Kansas 80 miles south of Kansas City.

Phillip A. Murray, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was driving on Hwy. 69 three miles north of Pleasanton when the 2005 Silverado pickup he was driving left the right side of the highway, overcorrected, and attempted to reenter the highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Murray’s truck overturned several times and finally came to rest on its top.

The crash happened at 6:02 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the crash report, Murray was not wearing a seatbelt.