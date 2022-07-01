CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (KSNT)- A Texas man fleeing from authorities on a motorcycle was seriously injured when he crossed paths with a truck Thursday.

A 37-year-old Arkansas man riding a 2019 Kawasaki ZR900 was running from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Chautauqua County on Highway 166, 5 miles west of Sedan. Deputies said a 2022 Ram 3500 entered his path. The truck’s passenger side collided with the motorcyclist, sending him into the south ditch on the highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the truck driver was uninjured, but the KHP reported the motorcyclist was taken to Wesley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to deputies.