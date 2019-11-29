Armed suspect dies after chase, shooting on Kansas state line

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – An armed suspect died in a shooting with Pittsburg police after a Thursday night car chase on the Kansas state line.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle just before midnight around Quincy and Joplin Street, after it failed to yield. The car sped away toward the Kansas-Missouri border, according to Pittsburg police.

The car stopped at the intersection of South 270th Street and East 540th Avenue, and the driver stepped out with a gun. Police did not specify if the suspect fired shots, but officers shot the suspect, injuring them.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, and later died. Pittsburg police have not released the suspect’s gender or identity.

The officer involved was not injured, and the case has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.