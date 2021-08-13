Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed and a driver was arrested following a crash at Pawnee and Woodlawn Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Lila Garcia (Photo Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Wichita police said a vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle. The crash killed the driver of the motorcycle, Alberto Ortiz-Carrasco, 32, of Wichita.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly took off, but according to police, someone called 911 and officers located that driver.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Lila Garcia was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while intoxicated, failure to stop a deadly crash, DUI, and a tag violation.

She is currently in custody awaiting her first appearance before a judge and bond.

The sheriff’s office plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office.

