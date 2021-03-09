Arrest made in Kansas hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run in downtown Wichita. Late Monday afternoon, Wichita Police said they have arrested 36-year-old Marcus Downey of Wichita on charges of Felony Hit and Run and Driving while Suspended.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Waterman and Washington. A mother and a child were crossing the street when the child was hit by a copper-colored pickup.

“Witnesses said the mother and her children were crossing the intersection going westbound on Waterman from Washington. When they got into the intersection, we believe they were struck by a copper-colored pickup truck,” said Capt. Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department.

Julie Johnson works at the Krammerer Auto Body, which is on the intersection of Waterman and Washington. Johnsonson said early Monday Morning she was startled by a loud noise.

“All I know is we heard tire squealing, and a pick up came into our parking lot we saw lady get out and run down the parking lot and across the sidewalk in front of the building to help out with the incident,” said Johnson. “When I went outside, they were preforming CPR and it didn’t look good.”

Johnson said it is a busy intersection and she hopes the family is okay. “We can just ask for thoughts and prayers for the family and the little boy — it was a sad situation,” she said.

Wichita police has located the suspect vehicle and is currently speaking to the driver.