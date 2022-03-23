HAYSVILLLE, Kan. (AP) – Two men have been arrested in the February shooting death of another man whose body was found outside a suburban Wichita home, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Sanchez, 27, and Justinlee Welch, 25, both of Wichita, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

The pair are suspected in the shooting death of 23-year-old Vennie Kongvongsay, whose body was found by deputies on Feb. 10 outside a Haysville home.