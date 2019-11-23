At least 4 people killed in wrecks across Kansas Friday

At least four people have died in wrecks across Kansas on Friday.

Two people died Friday morning. In Reno County, a Buhler teacher Jory Konrade, 46, died in a crash that happened just after 7:30 a.m. Terra D. Davis, a 44-year-old La Crosse woman, died just after 8 a.m. when she lost control of her car in Rush County.

Then, Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed a double fatality accident and a third person with critical injuries in McPherson County Friday afternoon.

That accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. near US-HWY 56. The fatalities occurred west of Canton near the MKC grain facility

A third victim is said to be in critical condition and was transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance.

KHP has said the weather was not the prominent cause of the accident.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area by finding alternate travel routes if possible.