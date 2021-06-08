Authorities identify pedestrian killed on I-49 in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview are still trying to determine why a 61-year-old man was walking on Interstate 49 when he was fatally struck by a truck.

It was reported that the man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Joseph Legrotte.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday when a box truck struck Legrotte, who was walking in the southbound lanes.

The truck driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.

The accident forced southbound traffic to be diverted off the highway for about two hours.