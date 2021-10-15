Authorities investigating KC officer for decades long sexual abuse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who has been accused of sexually abusing minority and poor women for decades and framing Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongfully imprisoned for a 1994 double murder.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department acknowledged Thursday that since 2019 it’s been responding to subpoenas from the FBI involving allegations against Roger Golubski.

CNN reported Thursday that federal authorities have convened a grand jury for the investigation. Former Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler told the network he and more than a half-dozen officers have or will testify before the grand jury.