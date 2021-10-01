Autopsy: No fatal injuries found in death of Kansas teen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities said preliminary autopsy results show that a 17-year-old youth who died after being restrained at a Kansas juvenile facility didn’t suffer any injuries that would have been life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday they are awaiting a toxicology report as they investigate the circumstances surrounding his in-custody death last weekend.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the early results of the autopsy found only scratches and a bruise on Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s body.

Lofton’s cause of death is undetermined. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he expects to receive a report from investigators either next week or the following week once the toxicology results come back. 

