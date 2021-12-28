Autopsy reveals 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death in custody ruled a homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An autopsy out Monday on 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton revealed his cause of death was a homicide as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position.

Lofton died in the hospital after being restrained at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on Sept. 24.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Lofton’s foster father called 911 saying his son was having a mental breakdown on Sept. 24. The father wanted his foster son evaluated for mental health issues.

Officers tried to persuade Lofton to voluntarily seek mental health treatment before trying to take him into custody, but he resisted and assaulted the officers. He was taken to the JIAC on charges of suspicion of battering a law enforcement officer.

A timeline released by authorities showed that Wichita police left Lofton at the center only to be asked to return about an hour later because Lofton was having mental issues and was combative with staff.

DOCUMENT | Cedric Lofton Autopsy Report

That timeline shows that staff at the center were already conducting CPR on Lofton by the time Wichita police returned to the center. Emergency medical responders were able to get Lofton’s heart started before transporting him to the hospital.

The autopsy goes onto to say Lofton remained unresponsive in the hospital, and he was pronounced dead on Sept. 26.

The autopsy states Lofton’s drug screen was positive for cannabinoids. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sedgwick County Corrections employees involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending results of the District Attorney’s investigation. Due to the active investigation, county officials cannot comment.



