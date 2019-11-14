Baby boom: 7 Goddard teachers give birth

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas elementary school is booming with some soon-to-be students.

Seven of the 15 Oak Street Elementary School teachers have given birth in the last seven months.

“It’s still a little surreal that we have so many of them,” said mom and fourth grade teacher Tara Johnson.

From left to right: Katie Day, daughter Charlotte Day; Tara Johnson, daughter Brooklyn; Nicole Lauer, daughter Kinsley; Kaylee Busick, son Jaxson; Taylor Ballard, son Boaz; Kelli Jo Sheahon, daughters Hope and Holly; Tiffany Schmidt, daughter Annalee.

News broke of the women’s pregnancies in March. Soon after KSN aired a story with the expecting teachers, their story went viral.

“It was insane at the beginning, just so much attention that we are really not used to,” Johnson said.

“I have gotten stopped at church and in the grocery store. People are like ‘You work at Oak Street? Were you one of those moms? Do you know those moms?’ I am like, ‘I was one of those moms actually,’” said mom and first grade teacher Nicole Lauer.

On Monday, all seven teachers and their eight babies, six girls and two boys, met at the school for the first time since the children were born.

From left to right: Katie Day, Tara Johnson, Nicole Lauer, Kaylee Busick, Taylor Ballard, Kelli Jo Sheahon, Tiffany Schmidt pose for a pregnancy picture.

“I get so emotional when I look at all the babies, that everybody is here and they are safe,” Lauer said. “I mean it is truly a miracle.”

“I am just glad and thankful that they are all here and safe and healthy,” Johnson said.

The women said they expect their bond to grow even more as they work and raise their kids together.

“Everything that we have been through, we all have just gotten a lot closer,” Lauer said. “We are like a second family.”

Six of the seven teachers have returned to work at Oak Street Elementary. One of them has decided to stay at home with her children for the time being.