Bank robbery suspect dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect in an east Wichita bank robbery has died after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

We are shutting down traffic on Webb rd between Central and 13th due to an officer involved incident stemming from a bank robbery. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2020

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. WPD said a suspect entered the Golden Plains Credit Union at 955 East Corp Hills Drive and demanded money. The suspect was given money, then fled in a stolen vehicle.

A short vehicle pursuit occurred at the intersection of 13th and Webb Road. The suspect struck two citizen vehicles and two police cars at the intersection.

Wichita Police Department Capt. Wendell Nicholson said a law enforcement officer fired shots and when EMS arrived on the scene they found the suspect died from his injuries. He said authorities are investigating who fired shots first.

The citizens who were struck in the pursuit had minor injuries.

The area will be shut down for several hours as officers are still at the crime scene. WPD is asking drivers to continue avoiding the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting local authorities with the investigation.