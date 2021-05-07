Basehor police investigating complaint of officer misconduct

BASEHOR (WDAF) — A police department in Leavenworth County is conducting an internal investigation after a woman filed a sexual misconduct complaint.

On May 5, Basehor police were sent to a “domestic disturbance” on 141st Street, according to a statement from the department. Officers claim they were met by what they described as a “highly animated female.”

In a release, police stated the woman was soon arrested for obstruction as officers began to investigate the situation. The woman called FOX4 and said she was never arrested, but was detained during the investigation, ultimately released without going to jail or getting any kind of citation.

The police department was then made aware the woman was making sexual misconduct allegations online. She reportedly posted several TikTok videos about the incident.

The woman filed a formal complaint with the department the next day.

The department is investigating. FOX4 will continue to track this story and provide updates as more is discovered.

Here’s the rest of the statement: