TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say several hundred pounds of beef jerky sold nationwide is being recalled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Suya Slive, LLC, of Memphis, Tennessee, is recalling more than 400 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products made without being federally inspected. These products were produced between Oct. 16, 2021 and May 20, 2023. The following labels are impacted by this recall:

1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky containing “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” on the label.

5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef containing “Suya Slice Suya” on the label.

These products do not have the USDA mark of inspection on them and were shipped to customers nationwide through online sales and retail stores, according to the USDA. The FSIS found the issue with the beef jerky after a referral from the Illinois Department of Agriculture spotted the lack of USDA marks of inspection on the products.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the USDA yet in relation to the recalled products, according to the USDA. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.

If you have purchased any of these products, you are encouraged to not eat them, according to the USDA. The products can be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away. If you have any questions about this recall, you can call the company at 662-812-7845 or send an email to suyaslice@gmail.com.

You can also call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. To see the original recall online, click here.