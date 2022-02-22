TOPEKA, (KSNT)— A proposal in the Kansas Legislature would allow farm wineries in Kansas to sell beer, according to some vineyard owners.

The bill, House Bill 2688, is currently up for debate in the House. If it passes, it will move to the Senate.

The plan requires that licensed farm wineries be issued a cereal malt beverage retailer license if the statutory requirements are met.

Written testimony from Phillip Bradley, a representative for the Kansas Viticulture and Farm Winery Association (KVFWA), says the measure would help the respond to the growing needs of customers.

“Even prior to the pandemic, it was often requested by some of our visitors/customers, to purchase & consume beer. We could not do so under current statutes. This bill will remedy that. Since then, as more and more Kansans frequent our wineries, it continues to be a request.” Philip Bradley, KVFWA

The House Commerce committee approved the bill last week after adding some amendments, which includes some suggested by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC) that would allow wineries to obtain a license to sell beer.

One amendment would eliminate the requirement for recipients of a Cereal Malt Beverage, CMB, retailer’s license to be of “good character and reputation” in the community.

It would also require the board of county commissioners, the governing body of the city, or the Director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC) to issue a CMB retailer’s license to applicants who have already been issued a farm winery license and meet requirements.

According to the bill, licensing authorities would not be able to deny a CMB retailer’s license on the basis of zoning or other regulations or any city or county resolutions or ordinances.

To read more about the bill, click here.