SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and there is no word what caused the truck to flip, but hundreds of cases of Budweiser beer had to be cleaned up before traffic could resume.

An overturned truck on I-135 in south Saline County blocked the right lane of traffic for part of Tuesday morning. (KSNT Courtesy Photo/Kansas Highway Patrol)