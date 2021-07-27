Before shooting her daughter, Wichita man tried several ways to kill girlfriend, court document says

HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, then shooting the woman’s almost-2-year-old daughter as they fled was charged Tuesday.

The attack happened July 19 at Cheney Lake. According to the official complaint, Kamden Campos tried to kill the woman several times but failed. Investigators say he tried to cut her with a knife, tried to drown her and tried to light her on fire.

Investigators say she bolted when Campos became briefly distracted. She jumped into the car and sped off with her 23-month-old daughter and 9-month-old baby.

Deputies say Campos fired shots at the car, and one bullet hit the daughter in the back seat. The child later underwent surgery for her injuries, and deputies arrested Campos after a search.

Tuesday morning, a judge in Reno County read the charges against Campos. Campos is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, and one count each of aggravated kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

The judge set Campos’ next court hearing for August 4 so an attorney can be decided.