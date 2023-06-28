This story will be updated as towns and organizations share more information about Independence Day plans.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towns across Kansas are preparing to celebrate Independence Day 2023 with fireworks shows. Many of the shows are not on the Fourth of July. Some are before the holiday, and some are after. Click on the map for locations and details, or scroll through the list below.

If you need a quiet option, check out the pet and vet-friendly event on July 1 at Cedar Bluff State Park. It is also listed below.

Please, let us know if we are missing any celebrations. We will add it to the list as we get more information.

Abilene

4th of July Celebration, July 4. The City Parks and Rec department is sponsoring a whole day of fun at Eisenhower Park, including mud volleyball, sand volleyball, cornhole, pickleball, Hot Wheel Races, a pie eating contest, a baby beauty contest, a free swim at the city pool, a City Band performance, and ending with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Rodeo Stadium Grounds next to the park.

Anthony

4th of July “What a Blast” Event, July 1-4. Anthony Municipal Lake. There are many events leading up to the Fourth. Click the link for those details. On July 4, there will be a free walk/run competition, volleyball, food trucks, music, chalk walk, patriotic costume parade contest, and sand castles. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Arkansas City

Fireworks Show, July 4, Spring Hill Golf Course – The fireworks display will start at dark. The music will be provided by 95.9 BOB FM. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch at the golf course. Earlier in the evening, at 7:30, enjoy the Arkansas City Community Band Concert performance at Wilson Park, 701 N. Summit St.

Atchison

Fireworks Show, July 3, starts 20 to 30 minutes after sunset at Warnock Lake.

Augusta

Fireworks Display, July 4. Augusta City Lake at dusk.

Baldwin City

Independence Day Celebration, July 1, Baldwin City Golf Course – Events begin at 4:30 p.m., including a kid’s zone, food trucks, and live music, including national recording artists Michael Ray and Caylee Hammack. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Basehor

Red, White & BOOM! – Independence Day Celebration, July 4, Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 155th Street – The event starts at 5 p.m. and includes food trucks, a patriotic parade at 7:30, and fireworks at dusk.

Baxter Springs

Light Up The Sky – An Independence Day Celebration! July 1, city softball fields on W. 19th St. Gates open at 6 p.m. There will be fun activities for the whole family and local food vendors. The fireworks show starts at dark.

Belleville

Belleville High Banks Firecracker 50, July 3. Tickets event to watch the races at Belleville High Banks Speedway. Hot laps start at 6:30, racing at 7:30, and fireworks at the end of the night.

Sky Lights Fireworks Show, July 4, Rocky Pond Recreational Area. Annual fireworks show over Rocky Pond at 10 p.m.

Beloit

Waconda LakeFest & Fireworks Display, July 1, Waconda Lake, Glen Elder State Park – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, an archery contest, family activities, cornhole, chainsaw artist, beer garden, food trucks, and a concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the free fireworks at dark. Park pass required.

Bird City

A Blaze of Glory — The 2023 Bird City/McDonald Fourth of July Celebration, July 4. The day is broken into daytime events and evening events. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: A parade, then at Van Doren Park: hot dogs, water slides, bounce houses, fire truck and train rides, free swimming, and more. From 7 p.m.-10:35 p.m. at the Thresher Grounds: more fun events, concessions, and at 10 p.m., a spectacular fireworks display to patriotic music.

Burrton

4th of July Party in the Park 2023, July 1, Milburn Stone Park, 400 E. Adams. Buttons for prizes are $3 in advance or $4 on Saturday. A full day of events, including a parade, sack races, concessions, children’s activities, a free swim, sports and more. Fireworks begin at dark.

Cedar Bluff State Park

Celebration of Pets and Vets, Cedar Bluff State Park, July 1. The park offers a quiet option for those who have problems with loud noises. It is especially for pets and veterans. No fireworks are allowed in the park. There will be a UTV and parade. Events start at 9 a.m.

Clay Center

Independence Day Celebration, July 3, Clay County Fairgrounds – The fun begins at 4 and includes food trucks, games, water slides and more. There is a community water fight at 5, but you need to bring your own water gun, super soaker, or bucket. No water balloons are allowed. Fireworks begin at dark.

Coffeyville

Coffeyville Summer Celebration, July 8, Walter Johnson Park – Free all-day celebration the Saturday AFTER the holiday. There will be a walk/run, car show, kiddie car cruise, water slides, music and more. The day ends with what organizers call the “largest fireworks show” in southeast Kansas.

Colby

4th of July Fireworks Show, July 4, at dusk, put on by the Kiwanis Club. Prime viewing is from the Thomas County Fairgrounds. The Colby High Plains Lions Club is offering free hot dogs and watermelon at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H building. Music provided by the Colby Community Band.

Columbus

Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, can be seen anywhere in town – The day includes games and a free swim at the municipal pool. It ends with the fireworks show at dusk.

Council Grove

Independence Day Celebration, July 4, Bolton Soccer Complex. Free swim from noon – 8 p.m., live music starting at 7 p.m., and free ice cream. Stars and Stripes Fireworks show begins at dusk. A viewer tells KSN that Council Grove has one of the best fireworks shows in Kansas for the budget amount.

Crawford County

Fireworks Off The Dam, Crawford State Park, July 2. Fireworks will be shot from the dam at 10 p.m. The Friends of Crawford State Park sponsor the show and sell food at the marina during the afternoon and evening.

Derby

Celebrate Independence Day, July 4. – Full day of events at various locations. Click here for complete details. The fun includes a race, parade, and open houses. The day ends with Fireworks in the Park, High Park, 2801 S. James St. The event begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners, but no alcohol or personal fireworks. Food trucks will be available.

Dodge City

Old Fashioned Fourth of July, July 4. Spend the day having fun at Boot Hill Museum, 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. In the evening, head to United Wireless Arena, 4100 W. Comanche, for what is called “the largest fireworks display in western Kansas.” The fireworks display is free.

Edgerton

Community Picnic and Fireworks Show, July 3, Martin Creek Park, 20200 Sunflower Rd. Gates open, and a picnic begins. Free food and T-shirts for the first 500 people. There will be inflatables, face painting, yard games, and music. Fireworks start around 9:45 p.m. A free shuttle bus will run between the park, the elementary school, and City Hall.

El Dorado

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 4, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be turtle races, children’s games, a wiffle ball tournament, a picnic with free food while supplies last, and a bike parade at East Park. There is free swimming from 1-4 at El Dorado Municipal Pool. The fireworks show is at McDonald Stadium, 298 N. Griffith St., after the baseball game.

Elk County

Fireworks Show, July 4. It is on the last day of the two-day Elk County Rodeo at Elk County Rodeo Arena, 1 mile NE of Moline.

Elkhart

4th of July Celebration, July 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cunningham Park. This family event does not appear to include fireworks. The day features parades, a car show, games, music, activities and food. There is also a free swim at the pool until 5.

Ellinwood

4th of July Fireworks Display, July 2 at 9:30 p.m., at the Ellinwood Practice Field, adjacent to the swimming pool.

Emporia

Fireworks Display, July 4. Free. Emporia State University invites the public to campus to watch the community fireworks display. The stadium opens at 7 p.m. The show begins between 9:45 and 10 and will last approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Click here for complete details about where to park and what you are allowed to bring.

Eureka

Party in the Park 2023, July 1-4. The fireworks are on July 1 at 9:45 p.m. in the city park. Listen to the corresponding music on 93.9 FM. There are many other events earlier in the day and spread over the four-day party. Click here for details.

Ft. Leavenworth

4th of July Celebration, July 4, 6 p.m. Merritt Lake. Free admission and music, but food, drinks, and kids’ activities will cost money. The fireworks show is at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Ft. Scott

Independence Weekend Celebration, July 3, Fort Scott Community College softball fields. Spectators line Horton Street for viewing. Some yard games to use and food vendors will be available. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Galva

Firecracker 5K and Festival, Lynn Baldwin Memorial Park, 100 Northview, July 1. A full-day fundraiser for Galva Recreation, including the 5K, a waterslide, cornhole tournament, and food. The fireworks display at 9:30 or dark is free.

Garden City

4th of July Celebration, July 4. Vets for Veterans Parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. Garden Rapids at the Big Pool: Swimming from 1-6, $3 admission. Garden City Wind game at Clint Lightner Field at 3 p.m. Admission is $8. Free Municipal Band Concert on the west green at Lee Richardson Zoo at 8 p.m. Stay to enjoy the fireworks show. (The rest of the zoo closes at 7.) Fireworks Show after sundown, approximately 9:45 p.m. It can be viewed from the Finney County Exhibition parking lot or the zoo.

Garden Plain

Independence Day Celebration, July 4. A full day of events starts with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. Other events include a 5K Freedom Run, a parade, ax throwing, money dig, washer tournament, cornhole tournament, a watermelon-eating contest, and a dance. Most events, including the fireworks show at 10 p.m., are at City Park. There are fees for some events. Click here to get updates.

Gardner

Independence Day Festival, July 4, Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St. – Free. Live music, inflatables, and activities begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. No personal fireworks, pets or grills are allowed.

Garnett

Libertyfest 2023, July 1, North Lake Park – Free event includes music starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at sunset, approximately 9:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and family picnic items. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Do not bring personal fireworks.

Glen Elder

Waconda LakeFest & Fireworks Display, July 1, Waconda Lake, Glen Elder State Park – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, an archery contest, family activities, cornhole, chainsaw artist, beer garden, food trucks, and a concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the free fireworks at dark. Park pass required.

Goddard

Goddard Lions Club Fireworks Show, July 1, north of Clark Davidson Elementary, 333 S. Walnut – 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. All events are free. Free food will be available while supplies last. Pool party to follow fireworks show until midnight at the Goddard city pool. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. The fireworks begin when it’s dark. Rain date is Sunday, July 2.

Goodland

Freedom Festival, July 4, Sherman County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m.-10 p.m. MT, featuring carnival rides (with a $10 wristband), live entertainment, and fireworks at 9:45 MT. Food vendors available.

Great Bend

Fireworks Show, July 3, Expo Grounds – Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tune in to 100.7 FM at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Greeley County

County fireworks display in Tribune, July 4. Enjoy a free swim and bomb pop at the Greeley County Pool from 1-5 p.m. Then go to the football field in Tribune for free ice cream at 8:30 and the fireworks show at dark.

Greensburg

Hometown 4th of July, July 4. Big Well Museum & Visitor Information Center. Enjoy cake and homemade ice cream at 8:30. Free will donation. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the fireworks show at dusk.

Hamilton

4th of July Party in the Park, July 4, Hamilton City Park, Main St. and West Rd. An evening of fun starts with a cookout at 6 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided and grilled. Bring a side dish or a dessert, and also lawn chairs. Enjoy kids’ games, adult games, music, cornhole, and more. Fireworks will be shot at dark from the football field. Donations appreciated.

Harper County

Hays

Wild West Festival Fireworks Spectacular, July 4. Visible throughout town. South of Hays at 183 Bypass and Golf Course Road – Free, 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The show is the finale of the Wild West Festival, which runs from June 29-July 4 in Hays.

Haysville

4th of July Celebration, July 4, Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Ln. – Full day of events for the family, including a parade at 8 a.m., kids fishing derby at 9 a.m., frog races at 10 a.m., free hot dogs at 11 a.m., water games at 11 a.m., raft races at the pool, a water carnival at the pool from 1–6 p.m., a food court from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., a concert from 7:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m., and the fireworks show around 9:45 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

Herington

Fireworks Show. The annual fireworks show will happen after the holiday. It is scheduled for July 8 at dark as the finale of the Tri-County Free Fair that runs July 6-8. The fireworks will be shot near the southeast end of the rodeo arena.

Holcomb

Community Park Day, July 1, Holcomb Community Park, corner of North Park Drive and West Taylor Jones Road. 3 p.m.-11:30 p.m. The day includes music, food, a beer garden, wet bounce houses, cornhole, yard games, and fireworks at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Holton

July Jubilee, Banner Creek Reservoir, July 1, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Family activities, music, food. The day ends with a fireworks show. Free-will donation.

Howard

Fireworks Show, July 1, Polk Daniels, Howard City Lake, 1722 Killdeer Road. Park on the north side of the lake. Fireworks go off at the dam to the south. Watch from your car, or bring chairs and blankets. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Bring your own food or drink.

Hoyt

Fireworks Show, July 3, Hoyt City Park – Events begin at 4 p.m. Music, activities, vendors. Fireworks start at dusk. Free-will donation.

Hugoton

4th of July Celebration, Fireworks are at 10 p.m. on July 3 at Hugoton HS Football Stadium. The concession stand opens at 9 p.m. For the music, download the PyroCast app and type in show code BX3F. Hugoton Park Day is July 4.

Hutchinson

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Kansas State Fairgrounds Lot C, 2000 N. Poplar – Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the fireworks at dusk. There is also a Patriots Parade earlier in the day. It starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street, from B to 12th Avenues.

Junction City

Freedom Fest 2023, Heritage Park in downtown Junction City, June 30-July 4. The five-day festival includes carnival rides, food, concerts, and other entertainment. The free fireworks display is on July 4 at 10 p.m. It can be viewed from Heritage Park and the surrounding areas.

Kansas City, Kansas

Fireworks in the Park, June 30, Pierson Park, 1800 S. 55th Street. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri

Stars and Stripes Picnic, July 4, National WWI Museum and Memorial. The grounds open at 3 p.m. Picnic, family fun, shopping, food trucks, and music, ending with fireworks around 9:40 p.m.

Kingman

All-American Family Fest, July 4, Riverside Park. A fun day starts with a family parade down Main Street at 9 a.m. Activities include a kids’ fun zone, car show, dunk tank, cornhole, karaoke, duck race, watermelon feed and the Kingman Fire Dept. Water Spray. The free fireworks show is set to start at 9:45 p.m.

Lansing

Independence Days Celebration, July 1, Lansing’s Towne Center, just west of Main Street/K-7 by W. Mary Street. Starting at 3 p.m., enjoy music, rides, and food trucks. The free fireworks show begins shortly after the last music act, approximately at 10 p.m.

Larned

4th of July Celebration, July 4, Jordaan Park, 1500 Toles. An evening of music and patriotism that ends with a fireworks show at dusk.

Lawrence

Summer Fest, July 3, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper Street. The music begins at 4 p.m. There will be food and beer for purchase. The fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. with viewing at the derby arena inside the fairgrounds.

Leavenworth

4th of July Celebration, July 4, 6 p.m. Merritt Lake. Free admission. Free music. Food, drinks, and kids’ activities will cost money. The fireworks show is at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Leawood

Celebration in the Park, July 4, 6-10 p.m., Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd. Free kids’ activities, inflatables, entertainment, and music. Food for purchase. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Lenexa

Community Days Parade, July 4, 10 a.m., in Old Town Lenexa, at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. The City of Lenexa will host its annual fireworks display on Oct. 13 during the Lenexa Chili Challenge.

Liberal

4th of July Events, July 4. A parade starts at 9:30 a.m. It will begin at Trail Street by the railroad tracks and end at Light Park on 11th Street. The celebration continues at Light Park, 1100 N. Kansas Avenue, until 3 p.m. Events have not been listed yet. There will be a fireworks display following the Bee Jay vs. Dodge City A’s game. The game starts at 7. The game is played at Brent Gould Field at Seward County Community College.

Lincoln County

4th of July Celebration, July 1, Lincoln Park Manor, 922 N. 5th Street. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, water, games, snow cones, bouncy houses, face painting, water sprinkler features. A small fireworks show will happen, but not too late in the evening.

Wilson Lake Area Association Fireworks Show, July 1, Wilson Lake. Free concert featuring Nathan Wilson at Marshall Cove from 5-9 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Lucas Park Point area around 10 p.m. Viewing can be enjoyed from the water or the Marshall Cove shoreline.

After Harvest Music Festival, July 7, Lincoln Golf Course. Live music, hot dogs, burgers, beer garden, and fireworks. $20 tickets at the gate. Bring a potluck side dish or dessert.

Lindsborg

Old-Fashioned 4th of July, July 4, Swensson Park. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. A free evening of fun, including a patriotic parade of strollers, wagons, bikes and walkers. Food and drink will be available for purchase. There will not be an organized fireworks display.

Louisburg

Freedom Fest 2023, July 4, Lewis-Young Park. Gates open at 6, national anthem at 7, music and family activities. Bring money for food and inflatables. Fireworks begin at dark.

Lyons

Boomfest 2023, July 4, best viewing at Little League ball diamonds, 1100 S. Douglas – The fun begins at 6 p.m. with live music, bouncy houses and concessions. The fireworks will be after dark. Bring lawn chairs.

Marion

Marion County Lake Fireworks and Parade Around the Lake, July 1. Free admission. Starting at 7 p.m., meet at the Lake Hall and parade around the lake in your favorite vehicle or cart. The fireworks show starts at dark.

McDonald

McPherson

Fireworks Show, July 4, Wall Park, 500 S. Maxwell. The evening starts with the dedication of the playground at 7 p.m. There will be face painting, temporary tattoos, and glow bracelets for kids. Live music begins at 7:30. Fireworks will start at dark.

Meade

4th of July Celebration, July 4, various locations. At 10 a.m.: American Legion Post 92 program at the Meade County Courthouse. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meade City Park: food, music, games for kids and for grownups, water fun, barrel train, and more. The fireworks display will be at dusk at the high school.

Medicine Lodge

4th of July Celebration, from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. on July 4. A full day of fun at various locations: a 5K run, parade, music, games, swimming, fishing, turtle races, egg toss, and more. Fireworks are at Barber County State Lake at dusk.

Morton County

Mulberry

Mulberry Fireworks, July 3, 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at Mulberry Ball Park.

Ness City

Food, Fun and Fireworks, July 3, Ness County Fairgrounds. Starting at 6 p.m.: amusement rides and a sloppy Joe supper. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

North Newton

Fireworks Extravaganza, Kidron Behel Village, July 4, starting around 7:30 p.m. Free outdoor event with family fun and games, and giveaways. Food and ice cream are available for purchase. Fireworks begin at sundown.

Olathe

Olathe Red, White & Blue, College Boulevard Activity Center, July 4, 9:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. Earlier in the day, there is a Beach Fest at Lake Olathe from noon until 2:30 p.m.

1860s Independence Day Celebration, July 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. The day includes a reading of the Declaration of Independence, cannon fire, Uncle Sam, vintage baseball, and more. Visit the Mahaffie website for pricing.

1860s Fireworks, July 6, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Free, but there will be desserts for purchase. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. The evening includes patriotic music. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa

Chautauqua Festival Fireworks Show, July 4 at dusk. The best locations to catch the show include Forest Park and Orlis Cox Sports Complex.

Overbrook

Overbrook 4th of July Celebration, July 4. A fun day of events at Overbrook City Lake, including a kids’ bike parade, free hot dogs and root beer floats, a free swim at the city pool, free waterslide, and more. Food and drink for purchase. Fireworks around 10 p.m. Click here for event times.

Overland Park

Star Spangled Spectacular, July 4, Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St. Free concerts starting at 5 p.m. Food and drink for purchase. Bring blankets, chairs, food, water, and coolers, but no alcohol or pop-up tents. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10 p.m.

Paola

Fireworks Spectacular, July 3, Lake Miola. Gates open at 4:30, and fireworks begin at dusk. Free will donations will be accepted at the gate.

Park City

4th of July Celebration, July 4, Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic – A full day of events beginning at 9 a.m. includes a parade, car show, pet show, inflatables, magician, music and food trucks. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Most events are free, except for senior center bingo, car show entries, and food. Click here for the complete schedule.

Parsons

Fireworks Show, July 4, Marvel Park – Fireworks at dusk. Tune into V93.5 FM for the music. Pick up free 3D glasses at downtown merchants.

Peabody

Peabody 4th Fest: 102nd Annual Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, Peabody City Park – Full day of events at various locations. Events include a parade, music, kids’ games, turtle races, a horseshoe tournament, a free swim at the pool, and an ice cream social. Buttons for admission to the fireworks show are $5 at the gate. Click here for the complete list of events and times.

Pittsburg

4th of July Festival, July 4, 8 a.m. to dusk at Lincoln Park. The festival features children’s activities, music, amusement park rides, food vendors, and a fireworks show.

Pratt

Fireworks Celebration, July 3, Pratt County Memorial Lake – Sponsored by American Legion Riders Post 86. Freewill donations are accepted at the entrance. Food and drink vendors on site.

Rooks County

Fireworks Show, July 1, Webster State Park. Fun events during the day include a boat poker run, face painting, raffles, and a water fight between the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Fire Department, and park rangers. Fireworks begin at dark.

Russell

Freedom Fest 2023, July 4, Various locations. A full day of events, including a parade, community BBQ, bingo, free swimming, and a cake walk. The finale is the Ernest “Ernie” L. Carter Memorial Fireworks Display around 9:45 p.m. with music on 95.9 FM. The fireworks are shot off near the VFW, but the display is visible anywhere on the east side of town. Click here for the full schedule.

St. Marys

Red, White, & Blue! The fireworks show is on July 1, but there are activities from June 28-July 2 at Riverside Park. Some of the fun includes horse rides, music, a parade, games and competitions. Click here for the complete list of events.

Salina

Salina SkyFire, July 4, Berkley Family Recreation Area. King Midas will perform at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin just after dark or at 10 p.m.

Satanta

Independence Day Celebration, July 1, on Main Street. The fun starts at 6:30 and includes hot dogs, watermelon, bouncy houses, and fireworks at dark.

Sedgwick

Independence Day Community Celebration, July 3, 6-10 p.m. The fun starts in the downtown area with music, food and drink, cornhole, and a water balloon fight. A water slide will be at city hall. At 9 p.m., it moves to the east water tower, where there will be a DJ, flag raising, the national anthem, and then the fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs for seating.

Selden

16th Annual Full-Out Fireworks Show, July 1. A day of fun, including kids’ games, outhouse races, barrel train rides, raffles and more. The fireworks show starts at dark at the baseball field. Click here for more details.

Sherman County

Freedom Festival, July 4, Sherman County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m.-10 p.m. MT, featuring carnival rides (with a $10 wristband), live entertainment, and fireworks at 9:45 MT. Food vendors available.

Sterling

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, June 29-July 4. Lots of fun activities, entertainment and sports competitions at various locations. The July 4 events are at Sterling Lake and end with a fireworks extravaganza at dark. A $5 commemorative button is required for some events. It gets you the BBQ dinner on July 4 at Sterling Lake. There are two full pages of events. Click here for page 1 and here for page 2.

Stilwell

50 Years of Patriotism in Stilwell: Parade and Fireworks, July 4. The parade is in Stilwell at 6 p.m. Click here for the route. Enjoy live music from 7 p.m.-9:20 p.m. on the Evergy property. Fireworks will launch from the Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton Street, as early as 9 p.m. but no later than 10 p.m. Do not bring your own fireworks to the show.

Stockton

Fireworks Show, July 1, Webster State Park. Fun events during the day include a boat poker run, face painting, raffles, and a water fight between the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Fire Department, and park rangers. Fireworks begin at dark.

Topeka

Summer Fireworks Extravaganza, July 1, Fellowship Hi-Crest, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Starting at 7 p.m.: inflatables, giveaways, food trucks, and a DJ. The 20-minute fireworks show begins at 10. Additional parking will be available at Owls Nest II, 2901 SE Adams.

Lopez/Cruz Fireworks Show, July 3, Santa Fe Park. 9:30 p.m. Food and drink for purchase.

Spirit of Kansas Festival, July 4, 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Lake Shawnee Reynolds Lodge. The day includes a car show, golf tournament, the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival, food, and crafts. The evening ends with a fireworks show around 10 p.m.

Toronto

Toronto Days 2022. The fireworks show is on July 1 at Cross Timbers State Park. But there are a number of other fun events at different locations from June 29-July 4. Click here for the list and locations.

Tribune

County fireworks display in Tribune, July 4. Enjoy a free swim and bomb pop at the Greeley County Pool from 1-5 p.m. Then go to the football field in Tribune for free ice cream at 8:30 and the fireworks show at dark.

Ulysses

Fireworks Show, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the north end of town at sunset. The fireworks can be seen from all over town. The day also includes other events and a BBQ in the park. Click here to see if more details have been added.

Wamego

Celebrate Freedom, June 30-July 3, various events and locations. Find the complete list of activities HERE. The fireworks show is on July 4 at the Wamego Recreation Complex. Organizers say this is the #1 ranked fireworks show in Kansas. It is free. Bring a radio or personal earbuds to listen to the soundtrack for the fireworks on B104.7 FM. The fireworks are from 10 p.m.-10:35 p.m. Also, bring a blanket or lawn chairs, a water bottle, and earplugs for sensitive ears.

Wellington

City Fireworks Display, July 4, Hargis Creek Watershed Park – Free fireworks display will begin shortly after dusk. Click here for the parking map.

White City

Independence Day Celebration, July 1, Centennial Park – Softball tournament begins June 30. Saturday events include a 5K, a parade, turtle races, kids’ games, pedal tractor pull, a ballistic ride and more. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Wichita

Bradley Fair Summer Concert Series Presents Low Pressure System, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock Road. Fireworks following the concert, approximately 9:30 p.m. Free.

Celebrate America at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission applies. Enjoy an old-fashioned Independence Day with an old-time medicine show, carnival games, saloon girls, horseshoes, sack races, and more. No fireworks.

Red, White and Broadway, July 1-4, Fireworks are included in these evening Music Theatre Wichita performances. The show happens each night at Botanica: The Wichita Gardens, outdoors on the Grand Lawn. Click here to purchase tickets.

Let Freedom Sing, July 1, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Road. 6-10 p.m. free patriotic concert, hot dogs and chips (while they last), skydivers, bagpipes, family activities, car show, games and fireworks.

Red, White & BOOM! July 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd. Free. Watch the Wichita Wind Surge on the jumbotron as they play an away game in Tulsa. Bring blankets or chairs if you plan to sit outside the stadium. Food and drink will be available for purchase in the stadium and at food trucks at the Hyatt Lawn. Fireworks will start at 9:40 p.m. Click here for a map of closures and the best viewing locations.

Automobilia, 29th Annual Moonlight Car Show, July 8, 4 p.m. to midnight, downtown Wichita. The evening includes fireworks at 10:30 at the Douglas Street train bridge.

Winfield

Baseball, Community and Fireworks – The Ultimate Winfield 4th of July, July 4. Midwest Moos Baseball starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark at Broadway Sports Complex. Donations at the gate. Bring a bag chair or blanket to sit on the field to watch the fireworks display.