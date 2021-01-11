Beware of fraudulent text from Kansas Department of Labor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents to beware of a fraudulent text being sent to mobile devices.

If you receive one of these texts DO NOT click on it, simply delete it immediately.

You should log into your GetKansasBenefits.gov portal from a secure device and double-check that login and bank account information has not been changed.

Also, residents are encouraged to change their password.

If you suspect their account has been victimized, they should report it to KDOL through the web portal, or by calling the KDOL contact center.

You can report fraud here.