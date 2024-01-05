TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a Colorado company is recalling some of its pet food products as they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA reports that D&D Commodities Ltd. of Greeley, Colorado has issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of 3-D® Pet Products Premium Parrot Food. These come in four-pound jars, bearing the UPC 719195135045 and lot number 102525G. No other D7D Commodities products are included in this recall. The product was sold through retailers and distributors in 20 states, including Kansas.

The recall was started after a sample of the above product came back with a positive detection of salmonella. The company is now taking action to remove the product from retail distribution centers and investigate the origin of the contamination.

The FDA says salmonella can cause illness in animals that eat contaminated products along with humans who handle such products. Hands and other surfaces around the home should be thoroughly washed to prevent the spread of salmonella.

Healthy individuals exposed to salmonella should keep an eye out for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. In rare cases, salmonella can lead to more serious problems like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. If you think you’ve contracted salmonella, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Pets that have contracted salmonella may appear lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, show signs of fever and vomiting. Pets may also have a weakened appetite and abdominal pain. The FDA says pets that appear healthy can be carriers for salmonella as well. If you think your pet is showing signs of infection or has been exposed to salmonella, contact your veterinarian.

If you have a question regarding the recalled parrot food product, you can contact the company at 1-218-991-8015 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. If you purchased the recalled parrot food, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

