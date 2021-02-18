Bob Dole diagnosed with stage four lung cancer

FILE – In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The New York Times is reporting that last week’s telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan’s president was the result of six months of behind-the-scenes work by Dole acting on […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas senator and presidential candidate Robert Dole has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole addressed his diagnosis in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own. Bob Dole

Only recently Washburn University announced they would honor the former Kansas senator by naming the plaza in front of the new law school for Senator Dole.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall issued a statement on Dole’s diagnosis shortly after the announcement Thursday morning.

“I have not known a better public servant, a man with a bigger heart, someone more focused on the good of the nation, more opposed to political drama, or a more incredible negotiator than Senator Bob Dole. I am luckiest person on earth to have him as one of my greatest role models, a mentor, and a dear friend,” Marshall said.

Dole was born in Russell, Kansas and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. After being injured during World War II, Dole enrolled at Washburn for an undergraduate and law degree.

Dole served in congress for 35 years, and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996.