TOPEKA. (KSNT) – Almost two months after his death, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole will finally be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. The late Bob Dole will be buried with military honors Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, named for Dole’s wife, said Dole will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery today, Wednesday, Feb. 2. The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony, but media coverage will be allowed.

Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died Dec. 5, 2021.

Dole ran as the Republican candidate for President in 1996, losing to Democrat Bill Clinton.

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Elizabeth Dole cries on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, and Bob Dole’s daughter Robin Dole talk during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly look at a wreath during a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The casket of former Sen. Robert Dole lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Oliver Contreras//The Washington Post via AP, Pool)



A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., after arriving at the airport, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With the Lincoln Memorial in the background, actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks speaks during a ceremony in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole with her daughter Robin Dole, lay a floral wreath during a ceremony in honor of her husband former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is loaded into a hearse after arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley walks with former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and another member of the military walks with Robin Dole, second from right, as leave after a ceremony held in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the National World War II Memorial, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, leaves the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, leaves the Washington National Cathedral following a service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, walk behind the flag-draped casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as it is carried from the Washington National Cathedral following a funeral service, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, rests her head on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole lays her head on casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Mourners pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Rep. Robert Dold, his wife Danielle and former Rep. Kevin Yoder and his family pay their respects as former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

The flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas is seen in a hearse after a military honor guard carried it from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, where he had lied in state on Thursday and over night. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, second left, accompanied with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine General Mark Milley and Robin Dole, watch a military honor guard carry the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, from the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A single rose is left at the Kansas state pillar, the state which Bob Dole long represented in the Senate, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lowered to half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, flags fly in the breeeze before dawn on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The late Sen. Bob Dole’s remains were flown to Russell, Ks. overnight for a memorial in his hometown.

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A joint forces military bearer team carries the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole up the stairs as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, to lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

The late Kansas Senator Bob Dole returned home to Russell, Kansas in December after being honored at the National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial on the Washington.

The late Kansas Senator Bob Dole was also honored to lie in state in the United States Capitol rotunda.