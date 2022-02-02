TOPEKA. (KSNT) – Almost two months after his death, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole will finally be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. The late Bob Dole will be buried with military honors Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, named for Dole’s wife, said Dole will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery today, Wednesday, Feb. 2. The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony, but media coverage will be allowed.
Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died Dec. 5, 2021.
Dole ran as the Republican candidate for President in 1996, losing to Democrat Bill Clinton.
The late Kansas Senator Bob Dole returned home to Russell, Kansas in December after being honored at the National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial on the Washington.
The late Kansas Senator Bob Dole was also honored to lie in state in the United States Capitol rotunda.