Body of 65-year-old man found in Hillsdale Lake, sheriff’s office says

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The body of a 65-year-old man was found underwater at Hillsdale Lake after crews spent nearly a day searching for a person who reportedly went under.

Captain Matthew Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on 2,000 feet from shore, 27 feet below water June 24.

The victim has been identified as Richard W. Bangs of Spring Hill, Kansas.

First responders were called to the Marysville boat ramp at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. A witness said a person fell out of a boat while attempting to tie off and didn’t come back up.

Responders suspended their search overnight. Cpt. Kelly then announced the find shortly after noon the following day.

The body was found with underwater equipment and has been removed from the water.