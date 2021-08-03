Body of missing Kansas swimmer found at Cheney Reservoir

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a swimmer who went missing over the weekend at Cheney Reservoir has been found.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post a fisherman contacted the Cheney State Park office Monday morning after finding what he thought might be the body of the man who disappeared Saturday near M&M Campground.

Several Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks boats responded to the area and performed the recovery.

The sheriff’s office identified the missing swimmer as 48-year-old Ty Freel of Wichita.