OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bomb squad members responded to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Overland Park in regards to a suspicious package in front of the building.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the call came in around 8 a.m. outside the Planned Parenthood – Comprehensive Health Center.

The Overland Park bomb squad are on scene as they investigate the package.

Earlier today, our security team alerted local law enforcement to a suspicious package outside our health center. After a thorough investigation, the package was safely removed. To allow for the area to be cleared and processed by authorities, we made the decision to close the facility for the day. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and staff and are focused on providing care. We appreciate the quick, coordinated response by law enforcement. Planned Parenthood Great Plains

This is an active situation and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.