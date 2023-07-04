TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a line of breakfast sandwiches are being recalled by the company that made them over allergy worries.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Mondelēz Global LLC announced on July 3 that two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products manufactured in the U.S. are being voluntarily recalled. This is due to a concern that the products may contain undeclared peanut, posing a risk to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts.

The FDA said the recall is limited to belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed in the chart below. These products were sold in stores nationwide, including retail locations in Kansas. No other belVita products or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in this recall. All “Best When Used by Dates” for the products listed below include dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024.

Product UPC belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04328 5 belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2

The FDA said the company became aware of an issue with its products following an inspection where the potential presence of peanut residue was found on the line used to make the above belVita products. So far, there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction related to the recalled products.

If you have a peanut allergy, you should avoid eating these products, according to the FDA. Customers who purchased these products can call the company at 1-855-535-5948. To see the original recall on the FDA’s website, click here.