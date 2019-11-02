BREAKING NOW: One person shot in Manhattan, police searching for shooter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Manhattan are actively searching for the suspect who shot a person Friday night.

The Riley County Police Department said the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

A second person was also found suffering from injuries, they too were taken to the hospital but police do not believe they were shot.

The two victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan. That’s where the Park Place Apartment complex is located.

The Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center said they received multiple 911 calls concerning the sound of a gunshot in that area.

When police responded they found the two victims and two cars that had crashed into one another. One was a silver car, the other a black jeep. In a picture sent in from the scene, it appears the driver of the silver car rear-ended the driver of the black jeep. The driver of the black jeep then crashed into the side of one of the Park Place Apartment buildings.

Police have not confirmed what role the two cars had in this shooting, or if they had any role at all.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene. We will update this story once we learn more.