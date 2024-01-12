TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas breweries are coming together to create unique new beers to celebrate the state’s birthday later this month.

Kansas’ birthday is on Jan. 29. The Sunflower State officially joined the U.S. back in 1861, becoming the country’s 34th state. Now, the anniversary is celebrated as Kansas Day, and this year will be one especially geared for craft beer enthusiasts.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation is bringing together eight small-town breweries from across the state to make this year a memorable one, with beers and special activities planned at each of the participating breweries between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29. These include:

Center Pivot Restaurant & Brewery – Quinter

Defiance Brewing Company – Hays

Hidden Trail Brewing – Garden City

Irrigation Ales – Courtland

Ladybird Brewing – Winfield

Riverbank Brewing – Council Grove

Sandhills Brewing – Hutchinson

The Farm & The Odd Fellows – Minneapolis

“For more than 160 years, Kansas’ statehood has been celebrated in a variety of ways, from square dancing, and butter churning at grade schools across the state to eating distinctly Kansas foods like chili and cinnamon rolls,” said Sarah Green, co-director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation. “Getting out to explore something you enjoy is a year-round activity, but it’s something special when it happens around Kansas Day.”

Each of these breweries are working to create new beers for the occasion, and will use the special day to highlight Kansas-made products. Additionally, participating breweries will donate proceeds from their beer sales to help support efforts to educate Kansans about Kansas and support local communities.

“Last year we celebrated Kansas Day by releasing a collaboration beer and Kansas Trivia with the Kansas Sampler Foundation donating a portion of sales back to them and tremendous work they do promoting small towns like ours,” said Luke Mahin, owner of Irrigation Ales in Courtland. “This time we scaled up the effort with eight rural breweries to cross promote Kansas Day, support KSF, and help people explore Kansas.”

The breweries above will also have commemorative glassware, trivia contests and more to celebrate Kansas Day. Those who participate in the celebrations are invited to send selfies of themselves from the participating breweries to discoverkansasbeer@gmail.com between Jan. 15 and Feb. 29 for a chance to win special prizes and merchandise. More information about this can be found by clicking here.

