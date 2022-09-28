A special service will be held soon commemorating the establishment of the Brown v. Board of Education national historic park.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A special service will be held in Topeka to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the National Park Service’s creation of the Brown v. Board park.

The upcoming service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will feature speakers who will talk about the history of school desegregation and the five cases that ultimately led to the Brown decision.

These speakers include Dr. Zoe Burkholder, Dr. Michael Hines and Dr. Jonna Perrillo. They will be joined by representatives from affiliated areas of the national historic park from Delaware, Virginia, Washington D.C. and South Carolina.

Seating for the event will be limited so if you plan on visiting you should call or send an email to make a reservation. The park can be reached at 785-354-4273 or brvb_education@nps.gov.

The Brown v. Board of Education was recently expanded by President Joe Biden when he signed a bill in May 2022 that added additional schools to the national historic park.