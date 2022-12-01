BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Burlington Police are warning residents after an elderly resident was scammed out of $48,000.

The victim told investigators that when they logged into their Apple account, they had a warning claiming to be from Apple Security, asking them to call a number immediately. When they called, the scammer was able to convince them to give up their Social Security number and talked them through wiring $48,000 from their bank account to a bank account in Florida.

The incident happened on Oct. 19, but it wasn’t until the victim spoke to their financial advisor on Nov. 21 that they contacted law enforcement.

You should never let anyone pressure you into making an immediate financial decision as this is often a sure sign of a scam. Give yourself time to speak to someone you trust about what you are about to do before ever agreeing to send money in any form to an individual or company you do not know.

Scammers will always have a very specific way they want you to pay them. It can be through gift cards, cryptocurrency, Moneygram, or other wire transfers.

Once the money is sent, there is very little chance of ever getting back. For tips on avoiding getting scammed, click here.