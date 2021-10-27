Butler County patrol deputy, Burns police officer killed in crash on Monday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 on Monday.

Stephen Evans (Courtesy: El Dorado Correctional Facility)

The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Stephen Evans was involved in a two-vehicle crash while on duty for the City of Burns.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Burns Police Department vehicle, driven by Evans, was traveling southbound and attempted a U-turn on U.S. Highway 77 and was struck in the driver’s side door by a pick-up truck. The other driver’s identity has not been released

Deputies and other first responders attempted resuscitation efforts, but Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity hasn’t been released.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three children. Funeral services are pending at this time.