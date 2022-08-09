NORTON (KSNT) – A California cyclist riding in Norton County, Kansas was killed Monday when he was hit by a semi tractor-trailer.

Robert Schlange, 68, of Sierra City, California died Monday just before 8 p.m. after being hit from the rear on Highway 36 at milepost 104.5, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old male from Phillipsburg, was not injured. A report on the crash says the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

Norton County is on the Nebraska border in the western part of the state.