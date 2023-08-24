TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a U.S. company is voluntarily recalling frozen corn and mixed vegetable products over fears of listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website that Twin City Foods, Inc. of Stanwood, Washington is recalling a limited amount of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags. This is due to a potential contamination risk involving listeria monocytogenes which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals. Also, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA said the products were distributed to retail locations nationally, including in Kansas. No other products are impacted by this recall. A full list of products included in the recall can be found below:

Product name UPC Lot and best if used by date FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green

Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz 35826005090 50183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz 11110865854 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.

11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 52842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz 21130090655 BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME, SIDE ID

The FDA said no reports of illness or other complaints have been received to date in association with the recalled products. A third-party lab identified the potential listeria contamination for the sweet-cut corn.

If you have purchased any of the impacted products listed above, the FDA urges you to avoid eating them and return them to the place of purchase immediately for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can reach out to Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. To see the original recall online, click here.