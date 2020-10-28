Canadian with 99 pounds of cocaine gets caught in Wabaunsee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Canadian man who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 99 pounds of cocaine pleaded guilty today to federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllistar said Vincent Muller, 36, was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

Muller pled guilty to one county of possession with intent to distribute after troopers found the 99 pounds of cocaine in a suitcase in his trunk.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2020. Muller could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison, as well as a fine up to $10 million.