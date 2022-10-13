TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a second was traveling north. The northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Huntoon in front of the southbound vehicle.

Both vehicles became disabled with one damaging a traffic pole. Ekis said that “very minor injuries” were reported for the two drivers but neither was taken to the hospital.