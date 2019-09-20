Catholic Diocese names 15 priests accused of child sex abuse

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 1: During an interview in the rectory at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston Cardinal Sean P. OMalley discusses the failure of Catholic Church leadership to reform in the wake of the Boston sexual abuse scandal in 2002 on Nov. 1, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury report this year shows […]

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Wichita has published a list naming 15 priests accused of child sexual abuse.

It also released on Friday a letter from Bishop Carl Kemme saying the diocese will soon provide information on the substantiated allegations to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a statewide investigation of Catholic priests.

The diocese posted on its website the names of nine priests of the Wichita diocese against whom allegations have been substantiated. The other six priests have had allegations substantiated in other parishes and served in Wichita for a period of time.

It details their ordination dates, assignment histories, and status. All have been removed from the clergy or are dead.

The diocese says the disclosures were made after an independent audit of all clergy files.