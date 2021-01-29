Caught on camera! Moment pickup crashes into Intrust Bank Arena overnight Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A white pickup truck crashed into Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita early Monday morning. Intrust Bank Arena general manager, AJ Boleski said it happened around 12:45 Monday.

“Well, obviously, we are still in week one here, but we’re defintiely having conversations with our architects, engineers, and builders to see how we can possibly do this different moving forward,” Boleski said.

Boleski also spoke to the importance of safety and security and the reason ballards were installed at the arena. “Bollards typically are installed around the perimeter of buildings or near buildings to prevent hopefully vehicles from coming past that point into the building itself.”

Boleski stated the arena is in the process of talking to the various companies that helped with the project and will continue to look at ways that prevent vehicles from coming onto their property when the repairs are made.

The pick up driver, Nelson A. Chamagua, 34, was arrested in relation to this case. He was charged with criminal damage to property and driving under influence of alcohol or drugs,