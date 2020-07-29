Caught on video: Dramatic rescue in SUV-bus crash in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an injury accident call at Harry and Rock shortly after noon Tuesday. The crash involved a black SUV and a City of Wichita Transit bus.

Investigators say the 41-year-old male driver of the SUV rear-ended the bus, which was driven by a 51-year-old female. Both vehicles were traveling north on South Rock Road. It is believed the 41-year-old experienced a medical complication before the collision.

Witnesses at the scene helped pull the 41-year-old from the vehicle to safety. The bus driver was not injured. The 41-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Rene Brand, who captured the dramatic crash and posted the clip on her Facebook page said, “It appeared that the SUV ran into the bus for some reason And the gas pedal was obviously stuck.”

In her Facebook post, Rene Brand thanked everyday heroes who save lives.