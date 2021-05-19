Caught on video: Sheriff’s deputy avoids crash on Kansas Highway 9

MITCHELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy narrowly avoided a head-on crash Monday just east of Beloit.

“If the deputy would not have taken his evasive action, it would have been head-on because he only missed him by inches,” said Mitchell County Sheriff Anthony Perez. “The patrol car is a total loss.”

According to the sheriff’s office, a black GMC Envoy entered the deputy’s lane on Kansas Highway 9 just east of Hope Lane. The deputy avoided the crash by entering the north ditch. However, his patrol vehicle still received extensive damage.

The deputy was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital and later released. The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid, according to the post.

“We are still working on the investigation. We do have a partial idea of who this might be,” said Perez. “I’ve never actually seen this as far as one of our people.”

Sheriff Perez says the deputy has been able to come back to work and is doing well.