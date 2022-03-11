TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released information on how you can protect yourself and your domestic birds from the recent outbreak of bird flu cases in the U.S.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Kansas and is spreading through wild bird species, according to the CDC. The Kansas Department of Agriculture describes the outbreak of HPAI as a, “rapidly spreading viral disease that can infect many types of birds.” The KDA first warned Kansans of HPAI on March 4 and it has since been discovered in the state as of March 9 in wild bird species.

The CDC is recommending that people take precautions with the arrival of HPAI, especially if you own birds. These recommendations include:

Avoiding direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.

Avoiding contact with wild or domestic birds that appear ill or have died and call to report sick or dead birds.

Only eating properly handled and cooked poultry.

Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.

HPAI in birds can cause coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and other signs of respiratory distress. It can also cause birds to display a lack of appetite and energy, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production, incoordination and diarrhea. It can also cause birds to suddenly die even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms.

While the avian flu primarily infects birds, it can also be found in humans. People can become infected when a bird sheds the virus in its saliva, mucous and/or feces, according to the CDC. Humans are often infected when the virus gets into their eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled. Humans infected with the virus usually suffer only limited and inefficient viral infection. No cases of HPAI within humans have been detected in the U.S. to date.

The CDC has not placed any travel restrictions related to the bird flu as of yet. For more information on the bird flu, visit the CDC’s avian influenza website here. For information on how you can protect yourself and your birds from HPAI, go here.