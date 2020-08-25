Census 2020: Kansans have a little over a month to fill out forms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census, you have about one month to do it.

The census form only has 10 questions and doesn’t take too long to fill out. People can complete forms online, through the phone or the mail. The census provides important funding for many programs in the state.

“Programs like Head Start, WIC, SNAP, Pell grants, roads, hospitals, clinics, and now more than ever in the middle of a pandemic, we are just even more focused on getting folks to fill out their census,” said Community Relations Director Kansas Health Foundation, Monique Garcia.

You have until the end of September to fill out that census forms.

Click here to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.