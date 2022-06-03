TOPEKA (KSNT) – Only about 15% of tickets remain if you want in for the St. Jude Dream Home raffle.

To get your own ticket for a chance to win a brand new house built by Drippé Homes valued at an estimated $500,000, go to dreamhome.com or call 1-800-846-2540. Each ticket costs $100. Several organizations are partnering to encourage sales, including Sutherlands, who are offering a $2,500 shopping spree.

“The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is just the kind of charity that the Sutherlands family really gets behind. They’re a caring family and that is a very caring program, and they wanted to kick in, they wanted to help,” a Sutherland representative told KSNT.

The director of Customer Experience for Schendel Lawn and Landscape, Cassidy Robberson joined 27 News Friday morning to talk about their role in this year’s Dream Home.

With less than 1,100 tickets remaining organizers are encouraging the public to get their tickets now.