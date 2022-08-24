Dana Chandler is on trial for the murder of her husband and his fiancé.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The defense has rested in the trial of Dana Chandler who is charged with first-degree murder. Chandler did not testify.

The prosecution will present rebuttal witness Harkness neighbor Nancy Delgado. Chandler did not testify on Wednesday.

Chandler is accused of killing her husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, in 2002. Both were found dead in their home after being shot at least five times in their bed. Chandler was convicted in 2012 but this was overturned four years ago while she was serving a 100-year prison sentence.