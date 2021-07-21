Chase suspect killed following 2-vehicle crash in Wichita

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash following a chase.

It happened at Hydraulic and 53rd Street North just before noon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wichita police were chasing a Toyota RAV4 when it crashed into a GMC Sierra.

The chase started on I-135. The RAV4 exited on 53rd Street North, heading eastbound. The RAV4 crashed into the GMC. The 28-year-old chase suspect was killed in the crash. The 43-year-old man inside the GMC was taken to the hospital with stomach injuries.

Wichita police said officers received information that the 28-year-old chase suspect was involved in past drug trafficking incidents, and he was driving a Toyota RAV4. Officers located the suspect traveling on northbound I-135 when they attempted to stop him.

“A marked vehicle stopped the vehicle north of the I-235, 254 exits, and then the driver fled from officers after giving him commands,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Police said there was evidence of illegal drug trafficking in the RAV4.

Wichita police gave a comment about the recent frequency of chases that have ended in crashes.

“We continue to balance keeping the motoring public safe while investigating lawlessness,” said Officer Davidson.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash.