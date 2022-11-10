Four stores have been linked to a recent cheese recall in Kansas. Find out more by checking out our story below.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The cheese products were voluntarily recalled on Sept. 30 due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The following Dillons locations were added to the expanded list of stores that received the cheese products:

Andover, 225 E. Cloud

Hays, 1902 Vine St.

Lawrence, 1015 W. 23rd

Topeka, 6829 SW 29th St.

The recalled cheese products sold at Dillons stores include the following:

33421-02231 Reny Picot Brie Wedge DBL

33421-02232 RYPC W Herb DO

33421-02233 RYPC BRIE Pepper DO

33421-02275 RYPC BRIE Round Plain

33421-02286 RYPC BRIE Cheese

33421-02430 RYPC 60% BRIE DBL CRM CUT

33421-02490 RYPC Camembert TRAD DBL

41573-01359 Cheese Quartet

41573-08449 Cheese and Fruit Board

133421-02786 Reny Picot Triple CRM BRIE

41573-06424 Holiday Cheese Board – LG

41573-06425 Holiday Cheese Board – SM

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 ext. 325 Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To see the full list of recalled products as posted by the FDA, click here.

For more information on this recall and the full list of products that may have been impacted by Listeria monocytogenes, click here.