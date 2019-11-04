Cher adds KC, Wichita to ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ in 2020

Cher, the “goddess of pop,” announced additional dates for her Here We Go Again Tour in 2020.

That includes two shows that are close to the capital city.

Cher will be at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Saturday, April 18 and Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita on April 22. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guests.

Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Presales begin Thursday, Nov. 7. at 10 a.m.