Chiefs announce ticket sales for potential postseason games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will sell tickets to potential home games for the 2020 Playoffs.

In a statement the Chiefs said, “After continued discussion and evaluation with the City of Kansas City Health Department and city officials, tickets for all potential postseason games will be sold under the same reduced capacity as the regular season.”

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase the Playoff Pack beginning on Monday, Dec. 7.

Remaining tickets will be released as single-game tickets on Friday, Dec. 11 to Jackson County taxpayers (8 a.m.) and the general public (noon).

Coronavirus protocols will remain in place:

Masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

All bags, including previously approved clear bags and small clutch bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.

No smoking will be allowed inside the stadium, including vaping. Spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.) is also prohibited.

The stadium will be completely cashless to minimize contact during transactions.

Arrowhead Stadium has been divided up into zones to eliminate cross-over, minimizing the amount of exposure among guests. Guests will have a suggested parking lot and will be required to enter the stadium through a specific gate based on their ticket location.

All parking is general (red) parking and vehicles will be parked in an every-other parking spot to encourage physical distancing.

Parking must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ and is only open to ticket holders.

Tailgating is allowed in the parking lot provided guests only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle and do so with guests who have tickets within their same ticket pod.

Fans are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been or believe to have been in close contact with anyone confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying COVID-like symptoms.

Protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus can be found here:

www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid