AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina.

Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own.

28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday.

Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.